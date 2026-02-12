Russia’s Supercam UAVs attract interest from Middle East, Southeast Asia countries

RIYADH, February 12. /TASS/. Representatives from countries in the Middle East and Southeast Asia have expressed interest in Russia’s Supercam line of unmanned aerial vehicles, a spokesperson for the Unmanned Systems Group told TASS at the World Defense Show 2026 currently taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"The Supercam unmanned aerial systems presented at World Defense Show 2026 have garnered much attention from representatives of the Persian Gulf states, Southeast Asia, and Russia's neighboring countries. Representatives of the armed forces and defense industries of various countries in these regions expressed interest in the Unmanned Systems Group’s products. The Supercam drones were presented to the Chief of the General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces of Saudi Arabia, representatives of the Defense Ministry and the National Guard," the company reported.

Unmanned Systems added that exhibition visitors were most interested in the company’s flagship product, the Supercam S350 drone. "In addition to its presentation as part of a reconnaissance and strike system as the primary means of reconnaissance and artillery fire guidance, this device is of interest to potential customers as a means of monitoring oil infrastructure. The dual-use and comprehensive nature of the proposed solutions using Supercam drones is highly sought after by the audience," the company said.

It emphasized that "our new Supercam S180 has surprised specialists with its high speed and resistance to enemy drones — a promising product." "Law enforcement officials, in turn, have shown great interest in our Supercam X copter. People in camouflage uniforms with US insignia also looked around the exhibition stand with curious glances," Unmanned Systems added.

The World Defense Show is being held in Saudi Arabia for the third time since 2022. The event is taking place in Riyadh from February 8 to 12.