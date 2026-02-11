Middle East, Asia, Africa showing interest in Kalashnikov products at World Defense Show

RIYADH, February 11. /TASS/. Representatives from the Middle East, Asia, and Africa are expressing great interest in Kalashnikov Group’s products at the World Defense Show 2026, which is taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a spokesperson for the Kalashnikov Group told TASS.

"We are seeing great interest in the Kalashnikov Group exhibition stand from guests and participants of the World Defense Show. Partners from the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia are frequently visiting our stand. Among them are many representatives from countries that are the company’s long-standing partners, and we also see new partners joining them," the spokesperson said.

According to him, the Rus-PE reconnaissance and strike system with guided munitions, which had its world premiere in Riyadh, drew significant interest among foreign participants in the exhibition. "Our latest Rus-PE loitering munition attracted particular attention from the exhibitors, as well as official delegations and military personnel from various countries. Above all, everyone was impressed by its mobility, portability without the need for additional vehicles, as well as its ease of use and high efficiency," the group’s spokesperson said.

The munition is a carrier with an X-shaped aerodynamic layout, equipped with a warhead, control equipment, and a homing head. The Rus-PE is launched from a portable container/launch tube by a pneumatic launch. The munition can be used in a fully autonomous mode, using AI algorithms for target acquisition and identification. "The Rus-PE system is designed for the rapid, high-precision engagement of single, stationary, and moving enemy targets (or groups of targets) with a guided munition," Kalashnikov said earlier.

The World Defense Show is being held in Riyadh from February 8 to 12.