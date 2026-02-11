Foreign partners value Russian Almaz-Antey weapons for modernization potential

RIYADH /Saudi Arabia/, February 11. /TASS/. Foreign partners highly value the military equipment produced by Russia’s Almaz-Antey Group for its potential for further modernization taking into account experience from modern armed conflicts, as well as global development trends for similar equipment, the air defense group’s Deputy CEO Alexander Vedrov told TASS at the World Defense Show 2026 international exhibition in Riyadh.

"Modernization of weapons and military equipment is an important way to enhance their performance characteristics and extend their service life. This approach to maintaining equipment at the required standard is less costly than acquiring new systems. For countries lacking sufficient financial resources to procure new equipment, the group offers projects to modernize the air defense and radar systems it previously supplied," Vedrov said.

He added that this work considers not only the experience of using weapons and military equipment in Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, but also the latest trends in the development of such technology globally and its practical application in modern armed conflicts and wars.

"Foreign customers highly value this factor, choosing our company as a provider of these works and services," Vedrov added.

In Riyadh, Almaz-Antey has displayed models of ground forces air defense systems designed to create a layered air defense and missile defense network, specifically the Antey-4000 long-range surface-to-air missile system, the Viking medium-range missile system, and the Tor short-range missile system.

The World Defense Show 2026 exhibition is taking place from February 8 to 12.