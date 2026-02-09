Russia’s Skat-350M reconnaissance drone gets over 40 upgrades in 2025 — Kalashnikov

RIYADH, February 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Skat-350M reconnaissance drone has been upgraded more than 40 times in 2025 taking into account combat experience in the special military operation zone, a spokesperson for the Kalashnikov Group told TASS at the World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"The Skat-350M is the primary reconnaissance drone for our entire line of loitering munitions and artillery, which is currently operating in the special military operation zone in Ukraine. This is not the first time we have displayed this device at exhibitions, but it evolves every time. For example, in 2025, the developers made more than 40 modifications to this system, based on its use in the special military operation zone and feedback from military personnel. We are constantly working, and the Skat-350M is getting progressively better. It’s safe to say that we showcase a new device every time we attend exhibitions," the Kalashnikov representative said.

The drone is in serial production and has proven itself during combat in the special military operation zone. "It’s safe to say that the Skat-350M is a workhorse and one of the key tactical reconnaissance drones in service with the Russian Armed Forces," said the company representative.

The exhibition in Saudi Arabia is taking place from February 8 to 12.