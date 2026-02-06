Russia to discuss joint weapon manufacturing partnership in Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport will hold meetings with law enforcement agencies and representatives of the defense industry sector of Saudi Arabia and other countries of the region to discuss technology partnership issues as part of the World Defense Show 2026 to be held from February 8-12, CEO of the Russian arms export agency Alexander Mikheev told TASS.

"Rosoboronexport will hold meetings and negotiations in the course of the business program of the exhibition with delegations of law enforcement authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, other countries participating in the exhibition and defense industry plants of the region. The special exporter [Rosoboronexport] will discuss in particular issues of expanding the technology partnership aimed at joint developments and production of armament and materiel with the use of unique technologies and experience of Russia," the chief executive said.

Middle East countries want to develop their own defense industries and require partial localization of production at the legislative level within the cooperation framework, Mikheev noted. Rosoboronexport has a long track record of developing technology partnerships. The corporate portfolio comprises projects in the field of joint development and production of combat airplanes and helicopters, armor, air defense and electronic warfare aids, precision munitions, small arms, and unmanned aerial vehicles of different classes and purposes.

"Considering that technology cooperation to date is one of main trends on the global arms market, the geography of our projects comprises all the countries friendly to Russia. With some, joint projects have been on the books for a long time; and we are just starting work with a number of customers," Mikheev added.