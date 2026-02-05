Almaz-Antey to showcase key air defense systems at Saudi Arabia exhibition

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Almaz-Antey Group will display modern air defense systems and radar equipment for various purposes at the World Defense Show international exhibition in Saudi Arabia, the company Deputy CEO Alexander Vedrov told TASS.

"Almaz-Antey seeks to fully present its products, promoting them not only in the relevant region of the world but also beyond. This applies to all international military industry exhibitions in which the holding company participates. Naturally, the current status and prospects for developing cooperation with traditional and potential foreign partners are also taken into account. At the World Defense Show 2026 exhibition in Saudi Arabia, the group and its affiliated enterprises will display modern air defense systems and radar equipment for various purposes," Vedrov said.

According to him, the group’s exhibit will feature models of ground forces’ air defense systems designed to create a layered air defense and missile defense system, specifically the Antey-4000 long-range surface-to-air missile system, the Viking medium-range missile system, and the Tor short-range missile system. "They are versatile, as they can be used to protect both military groups and strategic facilities. We believe the group’s exhibit will generate significant interest from the show visitors. There are no plans to present full-scale models of Almaz-Antey Group’s developments and products at World Defense Show 2026," Vedrov said.

The exhibition will be held in Riyadh from February 8 to 12.