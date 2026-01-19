Rostec to present new Lightning multipurpose UAVs at Abu Dhabi exhibition

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Rostec State Corporation will display its newest line of Lightning civilian multipurpose drones at the UMEX 2026 international Unmanned Systems Exhibition in the United Arab Emirates. These aircraft are versatile and can be used for a variety of tasks, from express reconnaissance and cargo delivery to supporting search and rescue operations and border protection, the corporation’s press service reported.

"The line includes three models: Lightning 2, Lightning P, and Lightning R. The Lightning 2 is designed for the delivery of small cargo and medical supplies, emergency situation assessment, and for practical training of operators. The drone can carry a load of up to 6 kilograms, and its range is nearly 50 kilometers," Rostec reported.

The press service said that the Lightning P system is designed for terrain monitoring, control and surveying. The device boasts the highest flight speed of the entire line—up to 270 km/h. The Lightning R system is designed for multi-purpose monitoring, day and night, in various climatic conditions. It is equipped with a 30x hybrid zoom video camera on a gyroscope suspension device, facilitating high-quality observation during maneuvering.

"The design features of the new Lightning drone line from Rostec State Corporation provide for the mass manufacturing simplicity at a low cost. The versatility of the systems makes it possible to quickly and efficiently upgrade them to suit specific tasks and operating conditions. We expect strong interest in these devices from potential customers. For example, in the Middle East, Lightning drones can be effectively used for monitoring and protecting oil and gas production facilities, border protection, and emergency response," the state corporation added.

The UMEX 2026 international Unmanned Systems Exhibition will be held in Abu Dhabi from January 20 to 22. The venue will bring together global leaders in the development and application of unmanned and autonomous technologies.