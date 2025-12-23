Russian Pacific Fleet corvette Gremyashchy back to Vladivostok after long-distance voyage

VLADIVOSTOK, December 23. /TASS/. The corvette Gremyashchy of Russia’s Pacific Fleet has returned to the fleet's main base in Vladivostok after a long-distance voyage and international exercises, TASS reports from the scene.

"The crew of the corvette Gremyashchy successfully completed its assigned missions and returned to its home base. All assigned tasks were completed with good and excellent results. During the voyage and exercises, the crew and commander demonstrated high seamanship and mastery of maneuvers and exercises. The corvette has covered 14,000 nautical miles," Chief of Staff of the Russian Pacific Fleet Vice Admiral Sergey Rekish said at a rally to welcome the returning Gremyashchy.

The Pacific Fleet reported that during its long-distance deployment, the corvette Gremyashchy took part in the Russia-Myanmar naval maneuvers Marumex 2025 and made calls at the ports of Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Brunei.

The Project 20385 lead corvette Gremyashchy was built at the Severnaya Verf Shipyard in St. Petersburg in northwestern Russia. The Russian Navy’s St. Andrew’s flag was hoisted aboard the corvette Gremyashchy in December 2020. The warship arrived at the Pacific Fleet’s main naval base together with the submarines Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Volkhov on November 30, 2021.