Putin to take part in Defense Ministry’s board, award Heroes of Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the board meeting of the Defense Ministry today and present awards to the Heroes of Russia, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"In the middle of the day, Putin will participate in an expanded meeting of the board of the Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation. An annual event, a significant event, an important one. The president will speak. There will also be an award ceremony for the Heroes of Russia," he said at a briefing.

Defense Minister Andrey Belousov will present a report and give a presentation. Following Belousov’s remarks, the president will deliver a closing address. The remainder of Putin's working day will include private official meetings.

An expanded meeting of the Defense Ministry’s board is held annually. It was last held on December 16, 2024, when the president discussed the main results of the work for the year, identified tasks to strengthen the defense capability and further develop the armed forces. He also noted that the outgoing year had become a milestone in achieving the goals of the special military operation.