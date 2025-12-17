Yars mobile ICBM exercise held in Siberia — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Yars road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launchers have deployed to combat patrol routes in Siberia as part of a scheduled exercise, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Yars land-based mobile missile system crews have deployed to combat patrol routes in Siberia as part of a scheduled exercise. The large-size equipment left the designated facilities and began marching, including at night. The missile crews fulfilled several dozen tasks under various scenarios, including technical ones, during field combat training," the Defense Ministry said.

Drivers of the road-mobile missile launchers, accompanying vehicles and support vehicles conducted intensive maneuvering exercises along combat patrol routes, as well as drilled changing field positions and dispersing missile battalions. The Yars land-based mobile missile system crews’ training included engineer preparation of the field positions, camouflaging, and combat security drills.

Eleron fixed-wing UAVs were used to provide combat security for the land-based mobile missile system in the division's missile deployment area and to protect the Yars mobile missile systems along the routes. Such exercises are crucial for improving skills and interoperability of servicemen in formations and military units of the Strategic Missile Force.

The RS-24 Yars is a Russian strategic missile system comprising a mobile or silo-based solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile with MIRVed (multiple independently targetable vehicle) warheads. The Yars is a modification of the Topol-M missile system. Russia started deploying Yars ICBM systems in 2009 when the Yars launcher was accepted for experimental combat duty in the Strategic Missile Force.