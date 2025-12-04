Russia’s Baltic Fleet practices repelling attacks by enemy unmanned boats

KALININGRAD, December 4. /TASS/. The Russian Baltic Fleet has held counter-uncrewed boat exercises involving more than five warships and boats. The navy men practiced the detection, tracking, and destruction of surface targets, the fleet's press service reported.

"At the Baltic Naval Base, crews of small anti-submarine ships, minesweepers, patrol boats, and anti-sabotage boats conducted an exercise to repel attacks by unmanned boats," the statement says. More than five ships and boats from the base participated in the combat training exercise.

According to the exercise scenario, several unmanned "enemy" boats approached the naval station. Ship and boat commanders were charged with the task to repel the unmanned surface vessels’ attack.

"After incident injection, the ships sounded the alarm. Electronic warfare unit crews deployed jamming devices," the press service reported.

During the drills, missile and artillery unit crews ran a phased algorithm for detecting, tracking, and destroying surface targets using artillery mounts, heavy machine guns, and small arms, the military said.