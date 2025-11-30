Russian forces mopping up Krasnoarmeysk’s northern parts — DPR head

DONETSK, November 30. /TASS/. Russian forces are mopping up northern suburbs of the city of Krasnoamreysk, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said.

"Fighting continues in Krasnoarmeysk. Its northern suburbs are being mopped up. Russian assault units are advancing in the eastern part of the Dinas neighborhood," he said in a video address posted on his Telegram channel.

Apart from that, according to Pushilin, Russian troops continue mopping-up operations in the settlement of Rovnoye and are fighting for control over the settlement of Grishino.

"Russian forces repel attacks of the enemy who are trying to deblock their encircled unit. Ukrainian troops are also trying to break a corridor between Grishino and Dmitrov," he said, adding that Russian forces are advancing between Kotlino and Udachnoye.