Belarus to host CSTO drills ‘Indestructible Brotherhood,’ ‘Barrier’ in October 2026

MINSK, November 26. /TASS/. The CSTO drills "Indestructible Brotherhood" and "Barrier" will be held in Belarus in October 2026, the press service of the country’s Defense Ministry reported.

"The Belarusian defense minister invited Kyrgyz servicemen to take part in the CSTO peacekeeping forces’ ‘Indestructible Brotherhood-2026’ drills, as well as the ‘Barrier-2026’ special drill focused on radiation, chemical, and biological (NBC) protection and medical support. Both exercises are scheduled to be held in Belarus in October 2026," the press service said in a statement following a meeting between Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin and his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Mukambetov.

In October, Tajikistan hosted the first "Commonwealth Anti-Terror 2025" joint drills, the CSTO "Indestructible Brotherhood-2025" peacekeeping drills, and the CSTO "Barrier-2025" drill.

Military contingents from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan, as well as operational groups from the CSTO Joint Staff and Secretariat, participated in the "Indestructible Brotherhood" and "Barrier" drills in 2025. About 1,500 people and more than 200 units of military and special equipment participated in the exercises, including six helicopters and over 20 drones.