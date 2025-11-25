{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military drills

Tu-160 strategic missile carriers perform flight over Arctic Ocean

The flight lasted more than 11 hours

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Tu-160 strategic missile carriers have completed a scheduled flight over the neutral waters of the Arctic Ocean, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The Tu-160 strategic missile carriers completed a scheduled flight in the airspace over neutral waters of the Arctic Ocean. The flight lasted more than 11 hours," the ministry said.

Long-range aviation crews regularly conduct flights over neutral waters in the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Pacific Ocean, the Black Sea, and the Baltic Sea.

All Russian Aerospace Forces flights are carried out in strict accordance with international regulations governing the use of airspace.

Russia's defense industry
Russia sets trends in global tank building — Chemezov
Rostec CEO noted that Russian armored vehicles were less complex and easier to maintain than Western ones
NATO secretary general believes US plan for Ukraine requires further revision
Mark Rutte believes that the plan should guarantee Ukraine's security
European counter-proposal for Ukraine lays groundwork for new conflict — expert
Alessandro Orsini compared the EU leadership to a boxer who has been knocked out
Europe had chances to take part in Ukrainian conflict settlement but missed them — Lavrov
The Russian minister recalled that it was Europe that disrupted the Minsk agreements, as France and Germany openly admitted later
Europe's hate for Russia keeps it from being serious voice on Ukraine — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that Europe "depends on the US in terms of security and foreign policy prospects"
G20 shows world reluctance to back West on Ukraine — Russian Foreign Ministry
According to diplomat Dmitry Birichevsky, Western countries continued their aggressive rhetoric against Russia at the G20 summit, but there was no situation in which they would have been agreed with or endorsed
Russia expects US Trump plan version agreed with Europe, Ukraine — Lavrov
The foreign minister emphasized that so far "no one has officially shared anything" with Russia
US Army Secretary Driscoll to present 19-point peace plan to Russian delegation — Politico
The sources said that Driscoll was holding meetings with Russian officials in the UAE capital
Russia hails OPCW’s course toward normalizing situation around Syrian dossier
"We welcome Qatar’s efforts toward establishing cooperation with the Syrian interim government and the appointment of Syria’s permanent representative to the OPCW," Kirill Lysogorsky said
EU to maintain pressure on Russia despite US peace-oriented efforts — Austrian leader
"Undoubtedly, Ukraine and the European Union need to be present and actively participate in the negotiations, when the security of our European continent is being discussed," Christian Stocker said
Sechin estimates the total value of Russia’s natural resources at nearly $100 trillion
Rosneft CEO said that it is almost twice the comparable figure for the United States
EU can no longer rely on US following emergence of Trump's Ukraine plan — expert
Norbert Rottgen also observed that a sense of "shock" has prevailed in Berlin since the details of US President Donald Trump's Ukraine plan emerged
Angara-1.2 rocket orbits Russian Defense Ministry’s satellites
A stable telemetry connection has been established and maintained with the spacecraft, and their onboard systems are functioning normally
Russia sees US plan for Ukraine as substantive — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov said that Donald Trump's framework could be a very good basis for talks
Russia-China investment fund has financed over 40 projects totaling $1.3 bln
Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia intends to continue expanding the share of trade settlements conducted in national currencies with China
Xi Jinping calls Russia-China energy cooperation exemplary
The Chinese leader said that it plays an active role in promoting the economic and social development
Russia receives no 'Geneva' version of US plan for Ukraine — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that the Kremlin observed that "some adjustments were made to the text previously sent to Moscow"
Coalition of willing may deploy troops away from front lines in Ukraine — Macron
According to the French president, a troop deployment "on reserve grounds in Kiev and Odessa" may be considered
Europe planning for withdrawal of US support from Ukraine — FT
"That’s a scenario we are obviously planning for," the British newspaper quoted the official as saying
Russian air defenses repel Ukrainian attacks with US-made missiles — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik added that the enemy drone attack on Syzran in the Samara Region affected five civilians and resulted in three deaths
Ukrainian army loses one brigade weekly on LPR's western borders — expert
Andrey Marochko emphasized that Ukrainian forces are suffering heavy losses across multiple sectors simultaneously, including the Kharkov Region, Seversk, Krasny Liman and the Donetsk front
Russian troops liberate Ivanopolye community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,345 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Zelensky claims number of points in Ukraine peace plan has been reduced
Vladimir Zelensky said he intends to discuss the plan’s "sensitive issues" with US President Donald Trump
US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll meets with Russian representatives in UAE — TV
CBS News said that Dan Driscoll is scheduled to meet with them again throughout Tuesday "to discuss the peace process and rapidly move the peace negotiations forward"
Top US diplomat reluctant to meet with EU counterpart — media
Sources report that Kaja Kallas "has been kept out of the spotlight given her sometimes difficult relationship with the Trump administration"
Entire EU defense industry cannot match Russia’s arms production — expert
"Russia's foreign contracts now total around $60 billion, and after the end of the special military operation, Russia is expected to earn even more from arms exports," Alexander Mikhailov predicted
US reduces its 28-point peace plan on Ukraine to 19 points — The Washington Post
The source said that although the US finds European proposals useful, it is still convinced that future consultations should be based on the initial US plan
Clause on using Russian assets for Ukraine reconstruction removed from US plan — Bloomberg
The removal of this clause has sparked optimism among European officials, the agency noted
Ukrainian saboteurs kill each other by mistake near Kupyansk — Russian security
The mistake occurred due to a lack of interaction between units, a sense of urgency and inadequate orders given to poorly trained troops, the Russian security officials explained
Putin to begin three-day state visit to Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday
It is expected that the Russian president will hold several bilateral meetings and take part in the CSTO summit
Macron living in fantasyland with statements on Ukraine settlement — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, the French leader's remarks have nothing to do with peacemaking efforts
Russia boosts output of artillery shells by 10 times, rockets by over 12 times — Rostec
According to Sergey Chemezov, the overall output on many items has grown by several times
NATO, EU issues excluded from Ukraine negotiation agenda — Berlin
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stressed that these issues should be discussed in future and with Europe's participation
Efforts to discredit Trump, boost Britain in Ukraine conflict: SVR statements
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service is confident that Britain is seeking to prolong the conflict in Ukraine to protect its own economy from collapse
US envoy to NATO acknowledges Russia’s superiority on battlefield
Matthew Whitaker noted that Russian forces were making "small tactical gains" every week, so, Russia "is negotiating a peace deal from reality"
US takes one more step towards military conflict with Venezuela — newspaper
The New York Times points to Washington's "biggest military buildup in the Caribbean since the Cuban missile crisis," adding that "airlines are canceling flights because of a Federal Aviation Administration warning of a worsening security situation"
Chemezov refutes Western experts’ claims about end of mass armies
Rostec Director General said that a serious contemporary conflict still requires a great deal of weaponry and ammunition
Revenue from conflict in Ukraine saves British economy from bankruptcy — SVR
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service noted that "once struggling defense industry enterprises have become the 'engine' of the national industry"
Putin arrives in Kyrgyzstan on state visit
As Presidential Aide for Foreign Policy Yury Ushakov previously said, the visit will begin with a memorial ceremony
Macron voices concern that EU lies within strike range of Russian ballistic missiles
Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier dismissed assertions by European politicians regarding a potential war with Russia as baseless
Press review: Kiev set to block peace talks as White House wages psy war on Maduro
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, November 24th
Kiev’s inconsistency, West’s speculations, UN inaction: Lavrov’s statements
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov slammed the United Nations’ refusal to provide any evidence in the alleged Bucha massacre is a "full confession" and "disgrace for an organization" and suggested that Kiev’s corruption schemes have beneficiaries in Europe
Oreshnik missile ensures Russia's security for years to come — top senator
Valentina Matviyenko stressed that Russia has the means to respond to modern challenges
Europeans question what will happen next, as Ukraine ‘not forever’ — Lavrov
According to the minister, the European Union has long ceased to be a European forum where the interests of Europeans are represented
Some points of Trump's Ukraine plan unacceptable to London, PM says
According to Keir Starmer, discussions in Geneva led to progress between the US and Ukraine, resulting in revisions to the proposed peace framework
Russia tops list in production of munitions, air bombs — Rostec
"The output volumes are incomparable with the ones before the Special Military Operation," Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov stressed
Europe ready to re-invite Russia to G8 when conflict in Ukraine is settled
Notably, earlier in the day Germany Chancellor Friedrich Merz spoke against returning to cooperation with Russia in this format
Russia unable to regain OPCW Executive Council seat — voting results
Eastern European seats on the Executive Council were allocated to Slovakia and Slovenia, which received 107 and 122 votes
IN BRIEF: What is known about large-scale Ukrainian drone attack on southern Russia
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, air defenses shot down 249 drones over the country's regions
Russia interested in achieving its goals through talks — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russia’s position has not changed and has been repeatedly confirmed by Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russia to prevent formation of closed ethnic enclaves in regions — Security Council
Alexander Grebenkin stressed that the migration of foreign citizens to Russia "is no longer considered as an auxiliary tool for solving demographic problems, but is only an additional tool for implementing measures in the economic sphere"
Trump says will visit China in April, Xi will pay return visit to US
The US leader stated that "significant progress" had been made concerning the implementation of bilateral agreements
Kremlin spokesman points to media mayhem around US peace plan
According to Dmitry Peskov, this is precisely why Moscow avoids megaphone diplomacy
France does not intend to send its youth to fight in Ukraine — president
Emmanuel Macron said there is no discussion about it
IN BRIEF: Lavrov speaks on Europe’s failure in Ukraine, Trump’s peace plan
The foreign minister pointed out that Russia had received US President Donald Trump’s 28-point peace plan through unofficial channels and had not seen any other versions of the document
Continued sanctions against Russia, China will bring West closer to crisis — Sechin
Rosneft CEO also noted that the global oil industry is still suffering from underinvestment, with spending on exploration declining the most
Russia prefers diplomacy on Ukraine, rather than 'tongue wagging' — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat emphasized that Moscow did not attempt to provoke and undermine some positive and promising initiatives
Rubio fields angry calls from EU officials after US peace plan on Ukraine leaked — WSJ
The document shocked European governments and Kiev's supporters in the US Congress, the newspaper writes
Driscoll not flying to London for talks with Kiev due to EU criticism of US plan
US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll was scheduled to fly to the British capital after visiting Kiev on November 19
Whole families from US, Europe move to Russia for traditional values — Security Council
These are citizens of Germany, Latvia, the US, France, Italy, Estonia, and other countries
Russian army confidently advancing near Aleksandro-Kalinovo — Belousov
The defense minister expressed gratitude to the command and personnel for their successful execution of combat missions and unwavering dedication to duty
Descendants of Soviet intelligence informant Georges Paques get Russian passports
Isabelle Paques said she and her son decided to apply for Russian citizenship, because they were utterly disgusted by the "propaganda around the special operation in Ukraine"
Russia ready to discuss Trump’s plan received via unofficial channels — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that those who engaged in megaphone diplomacy did not pursue noble goals
Pakistani president underscores importance of defense cooperation with Russia — embassy
Asif Ali Zardari also underscored the importance of Russia as Pakistan’s partner country, the embassy said
Europe should return Moscow assets or be known as thieve — Russian foreign ministry
"Only Russia has the right to decide what will happen to the assets of the Russian Federation," Maria Zakharova stressed
Rubio's involvement shifts Ukraine talks track — media
US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll initially delivered a "tough message" to Ukraine and Europe, insisting they accept the 28-point plan
Death toll in Syzran drone attack rises to three — mayor
"This was the largest attack since the start of the special military operation," Sergey Volodchenkov said
Vance-Rubio rivalry for Trump's mantle plays out over Ukraine strategy — Bild
According to the newspaper, the EU is already aware of this hidden conflict and favors Rubio, known for a tougher stance towards Moscow
Russia reduces timeline for developing, delivering new weapons to months — Chemezov
The Director General stated that Rostec is ready to further increase production of weapons
EU’s refusal to accept US peace plan hurts Ukraine’s interests — top Hungarian diplomat
Hungary, in his words, unconditionally supports the new US plan and calls on all European politicians to approve the American proposals
Lavrov says Europe always had bad intentions towards Russia
According to the minister, the fact that European leaders are predicting the collapse of Russia’s economy and expect the Russian people to stage riots and overthrow the authorities "aligns with Europe’s reputation over the past 500 years, when all global troubles were created by this small group of countries"
Washington’s allies in Europe not fully informed about US-Ukraine talks — WP
According to the report, there are fears that the deal will be closed without direct European involvement
Russian senator describes hopeless situation for Ukraine, sees it 'caught in a vice'
Konstantin Kosachev noted that Ukraine was unprepared for negotiations, as it would have to negotiate from a losing position, not a winning one
Kiev continues to stage terror acts with toxin-laden drones — Russian deputy minister
Kirill Lysogorsky noted that "terrorists and criminal organizations all over the world" find this tactic increasingly appealing
IN BRIEF: What we know about Putin’s phone call with Erdogan
The Turkish leader reassured that Ankara will continue providing Istanbul as a platform for negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement
Ukraine awaits Trump-Zelensky meeting later this month — senior security official
Earlier, media reports stated that Zelensky had decided not to travel to the United States in the coming weeks, fearing a new conflict with Trump
Sanctions against Russia boomeranged on the EU economy — lawmaker
Leonid Slutsky noted that EU citizens don't understand why they "must pay out of their own pockets for the European elite's proxy war against Russia in Ukraine"
Liberation of Zatishye, Ukrainian losses: what is known about special op progress over day
Units of Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberated the Gornyak and Shakhtyorsky districts in the city of Krasnoarmeysk
Lavrov says UN tells on itself by refusing to provide Bucha evidence
The top Russian diplomat said that Moscow is well aware of how the "Western propaganda machine" operates and how it knows the ways to "fabricate anti-Russian and Russophobic news"
Sechin says China is now the world’s only industrial superpower
Rosneft CEO emphasized that the achievements are driven by a colossal increase in investment in research and development
US-made MQ-9 Reaper drone falls into sea off South Korea — agency
Search efforts for the drone are underway
Putin's schedule and US peace plan for Ukraine: what Kremlin aide said
According to Yury Ushakov, Russia is familiar with the original version of the US peace plan, but there have been no specific negotiations on it
Top Russian senator believes Trump is sincere in his efforts to settle Ukrainian conflict
According to Valentina Matviyenko, the Europeans are trying to tie Donald Trump’s hands because they don’t want peace and are harboring the illusion that Russia can be defeated on the battlefield
South America can't help Venezuela in tiff with US, but Russia alliance could — expert
Brazilian journalist and Eurasian geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar specified that it is not worth waiting for other protection from the largest players in the region
Rubio, Witkoff will not take part in Russia-US talks in Abu Dhabi — NYT
A source for the newspaper indicated that Steve Witkoff and Marco Rubio, who attended the talks with the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva on November 23, are not in the UAE for the planned negotiations with Russian representatives on Tuesday
Most provisions of US plan for Ukraine settlement have been agreed — White House
Karoline Leavitt also stressed that the US administration hopes that Russia will agree to the terms of the plan currently being developed to resolve the crisis in Ukraine
Russian experts see Moldovan economy taking downward turn due to European integration
Participants of the meeting also pointed out that policies of the country’s incumbent government are controlled from abroad
Russia, China implement truly large-scale joint projects in energy sector — Putin
The head of state emphasized that Russian and Chinese specialists are effectively collaborating in the construction of nuclear power plants, the development of environmentally friendly energy sources
Boomerang FPV drone’s capabilities equivalent to those of 10 ordinary ones
Russian forces utilize the Boomerang to disable Ukrainian armored vehicles attempting counterattacks
Ukraine says America's 28-point plan undergoes significant changes
Member of the Ukrainian delegation at the Geneva talks Alexander Bevz stated that during the negotiations with the United States on November 23, every point of the plan had been discussed, "some points were excluded, some were replaced"
Press review: EU seeks to revise US Ukraine peace plan as Trump adds Russian oil sanctions
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, November 25th
Liberation of Ivanopolye allows UAVs to hit targets in Konstantinovka — Russian military
The success of the Battlegroup South’s assault teams enabled them to advance toward the southern outskirts of Konstantinovka, further complicating the enemy’s position within the city
US under Trump can no longer be considered EU ally — Borrell
According to the former head of European diplomacy, the EU should recognize the shift in American policy and respond accordingly
Ukraine agrees with US on terms of potential peace deal — media
"There are some minor details to be sorted out but they have agreed to a peace deal," the official said
EU leaders consider some provisions of US peace plan unacceptable — Polish PM
According to Donald Tusk, the European leaders disagreed with proposed caps on the armed forces of Ukraine
US peace plan for Ukraine highlights Russia’s win in conflict — European MP
Michael von der Schulenburg emphasizes that European nations should seek their own ways to build dialogue with Russia rather than try to force anything onto Moscow
Rostec ready to increase weapons production if necessary
"The special military operation has proven that we are capable of rapid adjustments and of expanding production to meet the current needs of the army," Sergey Chemezov said
Russian army cuts off key Ukrainian supply routes in Gulyaipole area — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the highway that leads from Orekhov to Gulyaipole is under the objective control of Russian drones
Moscow is aware of EU peace plan, it is unconstructive, unsuitable — Kremlin aide
The day prior, the United States and Ukraine conducted consultations on Washington's 28-point peace plan
Russia happy Trump’s plan based on understandings reached in Anchorage — Lavrov
According to the foreign minister, Russia's assessments regarding the Donald Trump’s plan remain in effect
