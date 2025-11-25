Tu-160 strategic missile carriers perform flight over Arctic Ocean

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Tu-160 strategic missile carriers have completed a scheduled flight over the neutral waters of the Arctic Ocean, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The Tu-160 strategic missile carriers completed a scheduled flight in the airspace over neutral waters of the Arctic Ocean. The flight lasted more than 11 hours," the ministry said.

Long-range aviation crews regularly conduct flights over neutral waters in the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Pacific Ocean, the Black Sea, and the Baltic Sea.

All Russian Aerospace Forces flights are carried out in strict accordance with international regulations governing the use of airspace.