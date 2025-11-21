Russian Pacific Fleet corvette Gremyashchy concludes business call at Bangladesh

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The Russian Pacific Fleet’s corvette Gremyashchy has concluded a business call at the Bangladeshi port of Chittagong, the Fleet’s press office reported.

"The crew of the corvette Gremyashchy of the Pacific Fleet has completed measures of a business call at the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. It has left territorial waters and proceeded to continue objectives of long-distance deployment in the Asia-Pacific region," the press office said in a statement.

During its stay at the Bangladeshi port, the corvette’s crew took part in commemorative events dedicated to assistance provided by Pacific Fleet sailors in 1972-1974 to clear the blocked port of Chittagong of mines during the early years of the young republic’s establishment. Naval sailors of both countries laid wreaths and flowers at the memorial and grave of senior sailor Yury Redkin who died on July 13, 1973 during the mine clearance operation at the port, it said.

In addition, Russian naval officers held meetings with representatives of the Bangladeshi Navy. The corvette’s crew also took part in cultural and sports events, the press office reported.

The corvette Gremyashchy embarked on long-distance deployment on October 1 with its departure from Vladivostok as part of the Pacific Fleet’s naval group that also included the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov and the large sea tanker Boris Butoma. The naval group is assigned to carry out missions in the Asia-Pacific region and strategically important areas of the World Ocean.

The Project 20385 lead corvette Gremyashchy was built at the Severnaya Verf Shipyard in St. Petersburg in northwestern Russia. The Russian Navy’s St. Andrew’s flag was hoisted aboard the corvette Gremyashchy in December 2020. The warship arrived at the Pacific Fleet’s main naval base together with the submarines Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Volkhov on November 30, 2021.