Fifteen Ukrainian battalions blocked near Kupyansk — Putin

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian troops have encircled 15 battalions of the Ukrainian army in the Kupyansk area, President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting at a command post of the Battlegroup West.

"I would like to ask the commander of the Battlegroup West to report on the situation in Kupyansk, as well as on the left bank of the Oskol River. I mean the Kupyansk junction and the surrounding area, where, as far as I know, a significant enemy group has also been blocked," Putin said.

"Quite recently there were 18 battalions, and now there are about 15," he added, requesting details on how further operations in this direction are planned to be carried out.