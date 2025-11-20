MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian government’s policy toward its own people amounts to an act of terror that is driving the country toward destruction, Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces unit, said at the Forum of Russian Identity in Moscow.

"Ukraine has lost many of its men, and most of the population has left the country. What is happening there today can only be described as terror against the Ukrainian people. But we must understand that, in this case, the terrorists are those who once assumed control of the state, adopted the policies of their Western masters, and are now leading this state - our brotherly nation - to its demise," he said.

Alaudinov argued that Ukraine has rejected its history and embarked on the path of building a national-socialist system.

"We remember what Ukraine used to be - how many honest and decent people lived there. Ukrainians as a people remain the same, but unfortunately, the country’s leadership is doing everything in its power to distance the state from the peoples and nations that have historically been closest to them," the lieutenant general added.