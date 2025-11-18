Russian weapons exporter presents upgraded Yak-130M jet to foreign media in Dubai

DUBAI, November 18. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport has held a presentation of the upgraded Yak-130M combat trainer aircraft for foreign media as part of the Dubai Airshow 2025 international aerospace exhibition, a TASS correspondent reports.

"The presentation was attended by journalists from Indonesia, India, Serbia, the UAE, and several other Middle Eastern countries. Representatives from African countries also participated. The presentation highlighted the technical advantages of the new version, as well as the prospects for promoting the Yak-130M in various regions of the world. Furthermore, the possibility of upgrading existing aircraft fleets abroad to the new version was raised," Rosoboronexport told TASS.

The Yak-130M, being shown at an international exhibition for the first time, is a refined version of the original Yak-130, featuring significant enhancements. The aircraft is now equipped with an advanced Active Phased Array Radar (APAR), the latest President-S130 airborne defense system, and an expanded weapons payload that includes thermal imaging, infrared, and laser-guided systems. As Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev previously told TASS, the Yak-130M can seamlessly perform combat missions in conjunction with other aircraft within a network-centric operational framework, showcasing its enhanced interoperability and combat versatility.

The Dubai Airshow runs from November 17 to 21.