Russia’s Orlan drones used in military operation feature unique properties — producer

DUBAI, November 17. /TASS/. The Orlan multipurpose reconnaissance UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) system used by Russian troops in the special military operation in Ukraine is unique in its segment, the Special Technology Center (the UAV producer) told TASS at the Dubai Airshow 2025 international aerospace exhibition.

"Orlan-10E unmanned aerial vehicles are unique in their segment. First of all, these UAVs are mobile, compact, highly reliable and include a great diversity of payloads designed for various missions. Secondly, these UAVs have been used for many years and have been tested in real conditions. Military products are promoted through the state intermediary Rosoboronexport. We are confident that the Special Technology Center will manage to demonstrate its products to foreign customers in full at the Dubai Airshow," the company said.

The Orlan-10E multipurpose UAV system and the Orlan-30 drone that Russian troops are employing in the special military operation are on display at the Dubai Airshow 2025. The international aerospace exhibition will run in Dubai on November 17-21.