Russia showcases weapons with proven combat performance in Dubai — military official

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russia is showcasing weapons that have demonstrated high effectiveness during real combat operations at the Dubai Airshow 2025 international aviation and space exhibition, said Dmitry Shugayev, head of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation.

"Special attention is paid to demonstrating the most competitive types of weapons and military equipment, which have proven their high performance during real combat operations. This primarily concerns aviation equipment, air defense systems, as well as various unmanned aerial vehicles and means of countering them," Shugayev told TASS.

He noted that Russia is a permanent participant in the aviation and space exhibition in Dubai, which allows it to promote military products, strengthen Russia's position as a reliable military-technical partner, and develop contacts with traditional and new partners.