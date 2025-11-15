MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Yablokovo in the Zaporozhye Region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Yablokovo in the Zaporozhye Region through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,505 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,505 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 210 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 220 troops and eight armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 230 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 495 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 265 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 85 troops, a tank and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russian forces thwart two Ukrainian attacks to unblock surrounded troops in Kupyansk

Russian forces thwarted two Ukrainian army counterattacks to unblock surrounded troops in Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

In Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, assault teams of the 6th Army of the Battlegroup West continued destroying the encircled Ukrainian troops, it said.

"In the past 24 hours, they thwarted two counterattacks by units of the 143rd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and the 1st National Guard brigade from the areas of the settlements of Kutkovka and Petrovka in the Kharkov Region to unblock the surrounded enemy forces. Ten militants were destroyed," the ministry said.

"As a result of damage inflicted by firepower, up to 50 Ukrainian troops, 15 items of armament and military equipment, including a British-made Snatch armored combat vehicle, two mortars, three electronic warfare stations, five pickup trucks and three motor vehicles were destroyed in the Kupyansk area," it said.

Russian troops start mop-up operation in Rovnoye in Donetsk region

Russia’s Battlegroup Center forces have begun mopping up the settlement of Rovnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic of Ukrainian troops, the ministry reported.

"In Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault teams of the 2nd Army continue destroying the surrounded enemy formations in the city’s western part, the northwestern and eastern quarters of the central district and on the territory of the western industrial zone. In addition, assault teams have begun mopping up the settlement of Rovnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center forces repelled seven attacks by the Ukrainian army’s 32nd mechanized brigade and 425th Skala assault regiment from the area of the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic to unblock the encircled enemy group, it said.

Russian troops strike energy site of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector over past day

Russian troops struck a military airfield and an energy site of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck a military airfield, an energy infrastructure facility that supported the operation of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, a workshop for the production of unmanned boats, sites for the assembly and storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, signal centers of Ukraine’s GUR Main Intelligence Directorate and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 152 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defense forces intercept 247 Ukrainian UAVs, four smart bombs in past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 247 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and four smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four guided aerial bombs and 247 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 96,796 unmanned aerial vehicles, 636 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,044 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,611 multiple rocket launchers, 31,314 field artillery guns and mortars and 46,725 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.