Defense firm delivers Krasnopol-M2 guided artillery shells to Russian troops

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. High Precision Systems Holding Company (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has delivered batches of missiles for Kornet anti-tank missile systems and Krasnopol-M2 guided artillery shells to Russian troops, the Rostec press office reported on Friday.

"High Precision Systems Holding Company of the State Corporation Rostec has delivered new batches of missiles for Kornet anti-tank missile systems and Krasnopol-M2 guided artillery shells to the Defense Ministry of Russia," the press office said in a statement.

These high-precision weapons and ammunition are highly needed in the troops today, Rostec Industrial Director for the Arms Cluster, member of the Union of Russian Machine-Building Enterprises Bekkhan Ozdoyev said.

"Rostec enterprises are ramping up their production at an accelerated pace to meet the army’s needs and bring victory closer," the press office quoted him as saying.