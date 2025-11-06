UAC delivers new batch of Su-34 fighter-bombers to Russian Defense Ministry — Rostec

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), part of Rostec, has announced the successful delivery of a new batch of Su-34 fighter-bombers to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to a statement from Rostec, "The United Aircraft Corporation of the Rostec State Corporation, as part of the state defense order, has manufactured and delivered a new batch of Su-34 fighter-bombers to the Russian Ministry of Defense."

A pilot from the Russian Aerospace Forces, flying the Su-34, highlighted the aircraft’s exceptional performance in the current special operation zone. "This aircraft system has demonstrated outstanding capabilities, with considerable potential for future development. It is equipped with a wide array of weapons, including advanced munitions, enabling it to effectively fulfill its missions," the pilot remarked.

Rostec emphasized that the Su-34 has become a symbol of Russia’s formidable frontline aviation. "This aircraft is renowned for its reliability, impressive range, and versatile armament - ranging from aerial bombs to high-precision missiles. In combat, the Su-34 consistently proves itself as a true workhorse, capable of simultaneously engaging aerial targets and delivering precise strikes against well-defended infrastructure at considerable distances from its base. Our aircraft manufacturers recognize the critical importance of this aircraft on the battlefield and are committed to ensuring regular deliveries under the state defense order," Rostec stated.

UAC CEO Vadim Badekha assured that the staff at UAC’s production facilities are maintaining a high manufacturing pace to meet the scheduled delivery targets. "The engineers at the Sukhoi Design Bureau continue to refine and enhance the aircraft systems, leveraging insights gained from their operational deployment during the special military operation. These improvements are aimed at increasing the aircraft’s effectiveness in current and future missions," he explained.