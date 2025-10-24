CSTO drills aim to achieve stable security in Central Asia — military official

FAKHRABAD TRAINING GROUND /Tajikistan/, October 24. /TASS/. A joint military exercise of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) with its final stage held in Tajikistan aims to achieve stable peace and reliable security in the Central Asian region, Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov, chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, said at the drills’ closing ceremony.

"Today, the final stages were held of the Indestructible Brotherhood joint exercise with CSTO peacekeeping forces and the Barrier special training," he noted. "The main goal of these actions is achieving a firm and fair peace in the region and reliable security and stability based on fundamental principles of international law," the military official explained.

According to him, "the exercise was held in the conditions of the global deterioration of the international situation which requires developing effective mechanisms ensuring security in the CSTO responsibility zone, including with the involvement of our peacekeeping potential."

About 1,500 servicemen as well as more than 200 units of military and special hardware were engaged in the exercise.

"Collective peacekeeping forces have successfully fulfilled multifaceted tasks. During the drills, the issues of organizing command and coordination, preparing and carrying out a peacekeeping operation were worked out at a completely new level," Serdyukov emphasized. He noted that military contingents from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan participated together in practical training. The final stage was held together with the Commonwealth Anti-Terror 2025 counterterrorism drills of the competent bodies of CIS member states which, according to the general, plays a significant and important role in developing interaction between the CSTO and CIS.

"Today, we observed the actions of units from the armed forces, other security structures, law enforcement and emergency services. I would like to note that the drills’ participants demonstrated a high level of teamwork and were interacting with precision while resolving training combat tasks. This indicates close coordination and the joining of the efforts of our organizations in the practical sphere, and our readiness to act together against current challenges and threats which fully corresponds with the unfolding situation in the Central Asian region," Serdyukov noted. "In field conditions, we saw how new approaches to the joint deployment of Collective Forces units are being shaped," he added.

He said that the further fine-tuning of the makeup of the CSTO peacekeeping forces and their training for fulfilling tasks is the most important direction of developing the system of CSTO collective security in the coming years.

"With these drills, we completed the joint operational and combat training of our organization in 2025," the general concluded.