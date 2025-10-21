Russia develops high-speed vertical takeoff interceptor drone to support air defenses

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Moscow based engineers have developed a high-speed vertical takeoff interceptor drone to support air defenses amid large-scale attacks by enemy fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the People’s Front, whose Kulibin Club supports the engineers, told TASS on Tuesday.

"As you know, aircraft-type drones - both reconnaissance and attack UAVs that also fly towards civilian facilities - pose a major problem today. An interceptor drone is designed to intercept these UAVs, thus easing the burden on air defenses and increasing the efficiency of strikes on enemy targets," a representative of the tech firm, which has developed the interceptor drone, explained.

The first batches of hundreds of interceptor drones have been made for trials and the tech firm is preparing for their serial production, he added.

The vertical takeoff interceptor drone carries an explosive charge that is activated automatically. The UAV has entirely Russian-made software, he said.

"The machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence are domestic innovations. Correspondingly, an interceptor drone automatically flies using designated target acquisition data to a range of 10-15 km, which is typically sufficient. Artificial intelligence and the onboard computer help direct it towards the target, hunt it down and destroy it. The system learns and constantly improves its potential," he added.

The Kulibin Club of the People’s Front selects, tests, and supports serial production of the best innovations by Russian engineers. This initiative has helped deliver thousands of hi-tech electronic warfare systems to the front line to counter enemy drones. Russian troops have also received quadcopter drones, self-propelled robotic carts, and other innovative equipment.