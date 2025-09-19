Nuclear-powered ships Krasnoyarsk, Omsk hit target in Sea of Okhotsk with missiles

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The nuclear submarines of the Pacific Fleet, Krasnoyarsk and Omsk, have carried out exercises firing cruise missiles Onyx and Granite at targets in the waters of the Sea of Okhotsk, the press service of the fleet said.

"The multipurpose nuclear submarines Krasnoyarsk and Omsk of the Pacific Fleet fired Onyx and Granite cruise missiles, respectively. Cruise missiles were fired from the Sea of Okhotsk at a naval target position located at a distance of over 250 kilometers. According to objective control data, all three missiles hit the target with direct hits," it said.

It said that surface ships and naval aviation of the Pacific Fleet were involved in providing firing and closing the area.

The combat exercises were carried out as part of a command and staff exercise with the Joint Command of Troops and Forces in the northeast of Russia for the protection and defense of maritime communications in the North Pacific Ocean and the coast of the Kamchatka and Chukchi Regions and the island zone.

The Pacific Fleet command and staff exercises are conducted in accordance with the Navy's training plan and were the final combat training event during the summer training period. They involved over 10 ships and boats, aircraft and helicopters of the Pacific Fleet naval aviation, several nuclear submarines, as well as combat crews of the Bastion coastal missile systems.