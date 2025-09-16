Latest Kalashnikov-made Novator uniform makes the grade in special op zone

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The latest Novator uniform, manufactured by Russia’s Kalashnikov Concern, has successfully passed tests in the special military operation zone, CEO Alan Lushnikov told reporters.

"The Novator uniform has successfully passed the first stage of testing, and we are now working with the Defense Ministry on its further development. Appropriate testing and further serial production are necessary. The uniform has already been tested in the special military operation zone with very positive results," Lushnikov said on the sidelines of the All-Russian Weapons Forum "Sustainable Development of the Small Arms Industry: the Key to National Security."

On May 14, it was reported that the Kalashnikov Concern had unveiled the latest promising uniform from the Novator gear kit for the first time.