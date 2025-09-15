Bulat drone detector upgraded to detect UAVs new range being used Ukrainian army

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The 3MX company has released an update of the fourth version of its Bulat drone detector, now capable of detecting signals within a previously unmonitored 7.2 GHz range used by Ukrainian armed forces.

"In the summer, reports emerged about enemy drones operating at 7.2 GHz," a company’s spokesperson told TASS. "We recognized this as a new challenge and were prepared for it." The development of the update was delayed somewhat due to the absence of enemy transmitting equipment at this frequency. However, after acquiring captured transmitters through the Russian Defense Ministry, 3MX conducted comprehensive laboratory and field tests, which verified the detector’s effectiveness in this new range. The latest, fourth version of Bulat now reliably detects signals within 7.2 GHz.

According to Airat Islaimov, Chief Technical Director of 3MX, the Bulat was initially designed with significant headroom, capable of operating across frequencies up to 8 GHz. The detector functions passively, emitting no signals of its own. Both the third and fourth versions utilize omnidirectional antennas that scan the radio spectrum 360 degrees around, enabling the detection and identification of various UAV models used in the ongoing operations, including DJI, Autel, and FPV drones.

In an interview with TASS during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, 3MX Development Director Sergey Shandobylo revealed that the company has secured a contract to supply Bulat detectors to the Russian Defense Ministry.