Russian, Belarusian troops repel air attack by simulated enemy during Zapad drills

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian and Belarusian anti-aircraft missile units repelled an air attack by a simulated enemy as part of the Zapad 2025 joint strategic drills, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"During the Russia-Belarus Zapad 2025 joint strategic drills, anti-aircraft missile units of the Moscow military district repelled an air attack by a simulated enemy," the statement said.

The ministry specified that, during the air defense exercises, servicemen destroyed over 40 targets simulating the drones of a hypothetical enemy. They used portable Igla anti-aircraft missile systems from pre-prepared firing positions to destroy the targets. Low-visibility air targets were detected in conditions of low cloud cover at altitudes of up to 800 meters. Air defense units were commanded from field command posts.

The Russia-Belarus Zapad 2025 joint strategic drills began on September 12. These exercises mark the final stage of the two countries' armed forces' joint training this year. The practical actions of the troops will take place at training grounds in Belarus and Russia, as well as in the waters of the Baltic and Barents Seas. To practice coalition group operations, the countries have invited operational groups of military command bodies and military contingents from the CSTO, SCO, and other partner states.