Baltic Fleet ships set out to sea to carry out tasks as part of Zapad 2025 exercise

BALTIYSK (Kaliningrad Region), September 12. /TASS/. Fifteen ships and boats, along with support vessels of the Baltic Fleet, have departed from their permanent bases and are now positioned in designated areas of the Baltic Sea to conduct operational activities as part of the Zapad 2025 joint strategic exercises, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.

According to the official statement, "in accordance with the exercise plan, combat ships operating within tactical groups will practice their designated tasks - encompassing anti-submarine warfare, air defense, and mine countermeasures - and will also execute missile and artillery strikes against various surface and aerial targets."

The fleet's operations include large landing ships, corvettes, small missile and anti-submarine vessels, minesweepers, missile boats, submarines, and a range of support ships, all actively engaged in the Baltic Sea.