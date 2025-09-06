MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, Russian battlegroups operating in the special military operation zone have liquidated about 1,390 Ukrainian armed forces servicemen, heads of the groups' press centers reported.

According to the head of the press center of the Battlegroup Center, Alexander Savchuk, the losses of Ukrainian armed formations in the Battlegroup Center’s responsibility zone amounted to 435 servicemen. In the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup West, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 255 soldiers. In the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup South losses totaled more than 260.

The head of the press center of the Battlegroup North, Yaroslav Yakimkin, reported that his group killed more than 175 enemy servicemen, and also destroyed 5 Starlink satellite communication stations.

According to the heads of the press centers of the Dnepr and East battlegroups, the Ukrainian armed forces lost about 55 and 210 soldiers, respectively.