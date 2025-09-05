Naval training ship Smolny of Russia’s Baltic Fleet enters Vietnamese port of Cam Ranh

HANOI, September 5. /TASS/. The military training ship Smolny, of the Russian Navy’s Baltic Fleet, has arrived at the Vietnamese international port of Cam Ranh for a scheduled visit. Historically, this port has served as Russia’s largest overseas naval base, which makes the occasion particularly significant. The welcoming ceremony was attended by Russia’s Consul-General in Ho Chi Minh City, Timur Sadykov; the military attach· at the Russian embassy in Vietnam, Alexey Govorov; and representatives from the command of Vietnam’s 4th Naval Region.

During the event, Sadykov emphasized the importance of these regular visits, noting that they play a vital role in strengthening the friendship and strategic partnership between Russia and Vietnam. "Visits by Russian naval personnel to Vietnamese ports in recent years significantly contribute to fostering peace, stability, and security across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond," he stated aboard The Smolny. He highlighted the special historical significance of Cam Ranh Bay for Russia, recalling its role as a vital logistics hub for the Pacific Fleet for over two decades. "It is here that the traditions of military brotherhood and friendship between the peoples of the Soviet Union and Vietnam were established," the diplomat remarked.

The crew of The Smolny began their stay by paying respects at the memorial dedicated to Soviet, Russian, and Vietnamese servicemen and civilians who sacrificed their lives for regional peace and stability. Opened in 2009, this memorial replaced the previous obelisk located at the military airfield of the Pacific Fleet’s logistical support base in Cam Ranh.

The ship’s visit is scheduled to last until September 8. During their stay, the sailors will engage in meetings with the command of the 4th Naval Region, participate in joint sports activities with Vietnamese sailors, and explore local sights in Nha Trang.

This event follows a previous visit by Russian ships to Vietnam, which took place in May of this year. A detachment from the Pacific Fleet, including the corvettes Rezky and Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov, along with the support vessel Pechenga, made a business visit to the central Vietnamese port of Da Nang.