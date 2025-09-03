MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. NATO facilities on Finnish soil will be Russia’s legitimate military targets and the first to be hit in the event of a conflict, Hero of Russia Major General Sergey Lipovoy, chairman of the presidium of the Officers of Russia organization, told TASS.

On September 1, the Finnish Defense Ministry announced that the NATO Multi-Corps Land Component Command (MCLCC) for Northern Europe, based in Mikkeli, 200 kilometers from the Russian border, has officially begun operations.

"Since Finland joined NATO, it has lost its political, military and economic independence and has been doing the will of the NATO leadership, the will of the European Union. This is why Finland will accommodate NATO command centers, NATO bases, and NATO troops, too," Lipovoy explained. "Naturally, this will pose an immediate threat to the Russian Federation, and this coin has the other side, too, as all military facilities appearing on Finnish soil become our legitimate military targets, and they will be the first to be destroyed in the event of a conflict," he warned.

The Russian general recalled that, last century, Finland came under the influence of Nazi Germany. "And it is repeating its mistakes today," he lamented. "They are making the same mistakes today without realizing that a time of reckoning will certainly come for hostile attacks against Russia," Lipovoy added.