CSTO Rapid Reaction Forces to conduct joint operation as part of 2025 drills

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The Commander of the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Forces (CRRF), Colonel Alexey Yelfimov, has announced a decision to conduct joint drills to practice measures to resolve a crisis on the territory of a member state. He announced the training operation during the ongoing joint exercises, Interaction-2025, according to the CSTO exercises’ joint press center, which briefed TASS.

Today, at the Losvido training ground in Belarus, Colonel Yelfimov - representing the Armed Forces of Belarus - stated that the operation would serve to address the crisis situation and facilitate the deployment of a regional troop group. The organization clarified that this decision outlines the primary objectives for military contingents and special forces units, as well as the key aspects of coordination and command.

Participating in the briefing, CSTO Joint Staff Chief, Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov, emphasized the importance of the exercises. The CSTO also highlighted that, alongside Interaction-2025, Belarus is hosting specialized drills including reconnaissance exercises Search-2025 and logistics exercises Echelon-2025.

The drills involve contingents from CSTO member states - Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan - and feature military personnel, special police units, security agencies, emergency response teams, as well as operational groups from the CSTO Joint Staff and Secretariat.

In total, more than 2,000 servicemen and over 450 units of weapons, military and specialized equipment are participating. This includes nine combat aircraft and helicopters, along with more than 70 different types of UAVs.