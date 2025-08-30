Kiev loses about 1,390 servicemen in all special op areas over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Ukraine’s daily losses in all special military operation areas amounted to about 1,390 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

In addition, the enemy lost 28 artillery weapons and a tank.

The Russian military, meanwhile, has liberated Kamyshevakha in the Donetsk People’s Republic. "Units of the Battlegroup East have liberated the settlement of Kamyshevakha in the Donetsk People’s Republic through offensive operations," the ministry said.

Russia’s troops also struck Ukrainian ammunition depots and drone storage facilities. "Operational-tactical aircraft, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian army have destroyed ammunition depots, drone storage facilities, and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 152 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defense forces shot down one guided aerial bomb, four Neptune missiles, and 233 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the past 24 hours. The report added that since the start of the special military operation, a total of 666 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 80,600 unmanned aerial vehicles, 625 anti-aircraft missile systems, 24,878 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,588 multiple rocket launchers, 29,088 field artillery guns and mortars, and 40,681 special military vehicles were destroyed.