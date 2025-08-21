Over 5,000 people, about 1,000 pieces of equipment to take part in 2025 CSTO drills

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. More than 5,000 people and about 1,000 pieces of weapons and military equipment will take part in the 2025 joint exercises of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Joint Staff Chief Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov said.

"In total, more than 5,000 servicemen and about 1,000 pieces of weapons, military and special equipment will be used in the joint exercises in 2025," he said.

According to Serdyukov, practical measures to deploy national contingents to the exercise areas have already begun. Troops and equipment are being delivered to the training grounds by military transport aircraft, rail, and road transport.

The defense official noted that, during the exercises, research will be conducted on issues related to improving the effectiveness of the Collective Forces. This research will involve relevant specialists from the CSTO's basic training, methodological, and research organizations. "The Joint Staff, together with the CSTO Secretariat and the host states, has agreed on all issues related to inviting representatives of states that are not members of the organization, as well as international organizations, as observers," Serdyukov said.