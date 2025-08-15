Group of Pacific Fleet ships visits Kamchatka as part of Strength in Truth-2025 campaign

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. A detachment of ships from the Pacific Fleet has begun a visit to Kamchatka as part of the patriotic campaign "Strength in Truth-2025", according to the fleet's press service.

The group, which includes the large anti-submarine ship Admiral Panteleyev and the large landing ship Oslyabya, arrived in the capital of Kamchatka to promote awareness and foster patriotic spirit. Joining the detachment is a modern sea-going minesweeper named after Hero of the Soviet Union Pyotr Ilychev, a participant in the Kuril landing operation.

This visit coincides with the anniversary of the Kuril landing operation, during which Pacific Fleet sailors liberated the Kuril Islands from Japanese forces.

Strength in Truth-2025 serves as the maritime phase of Russia's all-encompassing project, "Unity in Memory. Strength in Feat!", initiated by the Defense Ministry. The campaign aims to preserve the historical truth about World War II, reinforce national values, and uphold the foundations of Russian statehood. It also seeks to highlight the heroism of Pacific Fleet personnel during the recent military operations.

Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky is the second city to participate in this large-scale patriotic initiative, following an event in Magadan. After Kamchatka, the campaign will continue to Anadyr, Provideniya, Severo-Kurilsk, Kurilsk, Yuzhno-Kurilsk, and Korsakov.