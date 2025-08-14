Russian Navy developing new ship for oceanic missions — Navy’s chief

ST. PETERSBURG, August 14. /TASS/. Shipbuilders are developing a new cutting-edge ship for the Russian Navy to carry out missions in the distant oceanic zone, Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said on Thursday.

"Let me note that we are jointly working on a cutting-edge ship for the distant oceanic zone. The Navy has issued technical specifications and design firms are implementing them. The work is at the stage of completing a technical project. There is confidence, let us say, there are all grounds that the technical project will be completed within the established timeframe. With its completion, we will lay down this ship for the Russian Navy already under the next program," the Navy’s chief said at a ceremony of floating out the Project 22350 frigate Admiral Amelko in St. Petersburg.

Russian shipbuilders are currently constructing Project 22350 frigates capable of accomplishing missions in the close-in and distant maritime zones. In addition to the frigates of this Project already operational in the Russian Navy, five ships are at various stages of their construction, he said.