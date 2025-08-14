Ukraine plotted missile strikes deep inside Russia with NATO’s permission, says FSB

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Ukraine was planning to deliver strikes deep inside Russia using Sapsan missile systems with NATO’s permission, according to documents by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

"With the permission of NATO representatives, Ukraine planned to use Sapsan operational-tactical missile systems to carry out strikes deep inside Russia," the documents read.

Earlier, the FSB reported that four enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex involved in producing operational-tactical missile systems had been hit during a joint operation by the FSB and Russia’s Defense Ministry.