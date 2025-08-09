MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost over 1,395 troops in the special military operation zone in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said

Ukraine forces lost up to 195 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 230 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup West, up to 235 service members in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup South, more than 405 troops in the area of responsibility of Battegroup Center, up to 250 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup East, and up to 80 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry specified.

Battlegroups North, West, South

Units of Russia’s Battleground North hit the forces and equipment of a Ukrainian tank brigade, a mechanized brigade, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade and an assault regiment near Andreyevka, Novaya Sech, Proletarskoye and Yunakovka in the Sumy Region. In the Kharkov area, they struck the forces of a mechanized brigade and an assault regiment near Volchansk, Chugunovka and Tikhoye. The Ukrainian army lost a tank, an armored combat vehicle, 11 motor vehicles, four artillery systems, an ammunition depot and six supply depots.

Units of Battlegroup West hit the forces of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades and a territorial defense brigade near Kupyansk and Novosergeyevka in the Kharkov Region, as well as near Torskoye, Novosyolovka, Shagrigolovo and Maslyakovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost five armored combat vehicles, including two US-made HMMWV vehicles, and 15 motor vehicles. A US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar, an Israeli-made RADA radar, three electronic warfare systems and three ammunition depots were destroyed.

Units of Battlegroup South improved their frontline positions, hitting the forces of three Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an air mobile brigade, a motorized infantry brigade and a mountain assault brigade near Seversk, Serebryanka, Kleban-Byk, Katerinovka, Konstantinovka, Alexandrovo-Shultino and Ivanopole in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost two armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles and seven artillery systems, including a US-made M777 howitzer. An electronic warfare system, and three ammunition and supply depots were wiped out.

Battlegroups Center, East, Dnepr

Units of Battlegroup Center hit the forces of a Ukrainian heavy mechanized brigade, two mechanized brigades, two assault brigades, an air assault brigade, a jaeger brigade, a marine brigade, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade near Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeisk, Chunishino, Krasny Liman, Novoekonomicheskoye, Udachnoye and Rodinskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian army lost six armored combat vehicles, including a US-mad MaxxPro vehicle, four motor vehicles and three field artillery systems.

Units of Battlegroup East continued moving deeper into enemy defenses, hitting the forces and equipment of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, a marine brigade, and a territorial defense brigade near Voronoye, Sosnovka, Levadnoye, and Novoivanovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Iskra in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian army lost a tank, two armored combat vehicles and six motor vehicles.

Units of Battlegroup Dnepr hit the forces of a Ukrainian mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, a coastal guard brigade and a territorial defense brigade near Kamenskoye and Novoandreyevka in the Zaporozhye Region, and Antonovka and Nikolayevka in the Kherson Region. An armored combat vehicle, four motor vehicles, nine electronic warfare systems, and four ammunition and supply depots were destroyed.