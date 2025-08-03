DONETSK, August 3. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed the command post of the 128th separate mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces with a FAB-3000 explosive bomb strike in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian security forces told TASS.

As a result of the strike a group of foreign instructors and officers of the Ukrainian armed forces was destroyed.

"In Novoselovka, Dnepropetrovsk region, a FAB-3000 destroyed the command post of the 128th brigade of the enemy. At that moment, a group of foreign instructors, as well as high-ranking officers, were there. Both were destroyed along with the command post," the security forces reported.

According to security forces, about 20 people were killed and about 10 were wounded as a result of this strike.