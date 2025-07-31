Russia, Laos to sign strategic military partnership plan through end of decade

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia and Laos intend to sign a strategic military partnership plan that runs through 2030, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov told his Laotian counterpart Colonel General Khamlieng Uthakayson.

The Russian Defense Minister said that the signing of the deal represents a significant step forward in relations between the two countries.

"I am convinced that our meeting today will serve as a powerful incentive to further strengthen and develop Russian-Lao relations in the military field," Belousov said.

Uthakayson thanked him for the warm welcome and for organizing the meeting between the two.

"Amid the rapid deterioration of the situation in the world and in the region, the Russian-Lao interstate military relations are steadily developing," he said.