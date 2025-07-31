Russian defense minister holds talks with Laotian counterpart

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has held talks with his Laotian counterpart Khamlieng Outhakaisone, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

"Our countries are linked by long-standing friendship and cooperation. Laos is our strategic partner. We are dynamically developing relations in the field of defense, military, military-technical cooperation, and regularly conduct joint training. We have large-scale projects in the field of humanitarian demining, medicine, topography, military education, and personnel training," Belousov said during the talks.

He noted that in October, Russia and Laos will celebrate the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.