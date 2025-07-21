MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Some foreign countries became interested in the Russian fiber-optic FPV drone Knyaz Vandal of Novgorod, Alexey Chadayev, General Director of the Ushkuinik Scientific and Production Center (NPC) in Veliky Novgorod, told TASS in an interview.

"Interest from the unfriendly countries greatly outstrips interest from the friendly countries, though it exits. A closed exhibition has been recently held, which was even mentioned by the president of the Russian Federation, where various products of the domestic drone industry were demonstrated, including the Knyaz Vandal of Novgorod. Several leaders of foreign countries and heads of state looked at our drone. They were told that this nondescript-looking product had burned down about two armies of their country in monetary terms in nine months. It made a strong impression on them. Now different representatives of these foreign countries are starting to arrive, so, of course, there is a conversation," Chadayev said.

He also told TASS about the advantages of the device. "Knyaz Vandal does not stand out against the background of much more pretentious, expensive and high-tech products. It's simply cheap, with a very good connection and camera. This allows the operator to choose the target location very precisely, the officer to control the battle, and the manufacturer to produce the device quickly, extensively and massively," said Chadayev.

The FPV drone was developed by NPC Ushkuinik. The device was first used in August 2024, after the beginning of the invasion of the Ukrainian army in the Kursk Region. The drone is not affected by electronic warfare and helps perform various tasks.