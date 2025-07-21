INTERVIEW: Russia makes tens of thousands of Prince Vandal FPV drones monthly — producer

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Tens of thousands of the Knyaz Vandal Novgorodsky fiber-optic FPV drones are produced monthly in Russia, Alexey Chadayev, General Director of the Ushkuinik Scientific and Production Center (NPC) in Veliky Novgorod told TASS in an interview.

"We have collected statistics on 18,900 launches of the Knyaz Vandal with video confirmation - this is when there is a video clip, geolocation, and so on. It is clear that there were significantly more real launches. During these statistically significant 18,900 launches, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed equipment worth $1.7 billion. In reality, this figure is significantly more than $2 billion. Just because there are tens of thousands of Knyaz Vandal Novgorodsky drones being released every month," Chadayev said.

The specialist noted that drone production is increasing by several thousand per month.

"In August 2024, we could make a maximum of 500 devices per month. Now, in fact, production is increasing by several thousand every month. In this situation, the key question is how to maintain quality. Many manufacturers have fallen into this trap by getting a big contract and trying to ramp up production quickly. As a result, they dropped in quality and complaints immediately came from the front. We really don't want this to happen to us," the head of Ushkuinik said.