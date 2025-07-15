MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. People in Ukraine post the addresses of territorial military recruitment offices in their cities on social networks, a source in Russian law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"There are serious discussions about the potential financing of Russian strikes on territorial recruitment offices on Ukrainian resources. People are sharing coordinates of such offices," the source said, adding that "such publication demonstrate real attitudes in Ukraine toward mobilization and the ongoing conflict."

In recent days, explosions have been reported from territorial military recruitment offices in Krivoy Rog, Poltava, Kremenchug, Kharkov, and Kiev-controlled Zaporozhye. According to Artyom Dmitruk, an off-faction member of the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada, or parliament, Ukrainian social media users hail Russia’s strikes on recruitment offices. He called the Russian army an ally of the Ukrainian people. In a commentary to TASS, he thanked Russian forces for destroying recruitment offices and said that this is good news for people who hope that this will reduce terror in the country. The Russian defense ministry earlier confirmed reports about such strikes.