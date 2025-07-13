MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Over the past day, servicemen from Russia’s Battlegroup West destroyed 56 Ukrainian drone control centers, Battlegroup Spokesman Leonid Sharov told TASS.

"In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian troops lost roughly 225 soldiers, a US-made HMMWV armored carrier, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, 10 motor vehicles, two artillery guns, and 21 mortars. Also, 56 drone control centers were destroyed," Sharov specified.

According to him, three electronic warfare stations, a Rada radar station, four Starlink satellite communication terminals, and five ammo depots belonging to the enemy were also struck.