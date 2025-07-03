Robotics use increasing worldwide, including at sea — presidential aide

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The role of robotics in the modern world, including in the maritime domain, is growing rapidly, making the development of marine robotics complexes increasingly important today, presidential aide and head of the Russian Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev said at a meeting of the board’s Scientific and Expert Council.

"Today we are holding a regular meeting of the Scientific and Expert Council of the Maritime Board. The agenda includes an urgent and important issue: defining key directions for the development of marine robotics and advancing crewless marine systems," Patrushev said.

"In the modern world, the importance of robotics is steadily increasing, including in maritime activities. It is essential to build marine robotic complexes to support our naval operations," he emphasized.

"For this purpose, technological development of underwater vehicles for oceanographic research and under-ice operations is actively underway, as well as mine countering systems and various types of crewless complexes with high tactical and technical characteristics," Patrushev explained. "The range of some of these systems can reach up to 10,000 nautical miles, and they can be controlled from anywhere in the world via satellite communication systems."

"In addition, the development and implementation of advanced materials, communication and control systems, engines, and software – including the use of artificial intelligence – are being actively pursued," he added.

At the same time, Patrushev noted that "new strategic and tactical approaches to the integrated use of marine robotic systems and other means of engagement are being studied."