Russia entering Ukraine’s defense in Kupyansk in groups, fighting has started in town

LUGANSK, June 28. /TASS/. Russian military are entering the depth of the defense of the Ukrainian armed forces in small groups in Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS, adding that fighting has begun in the town.

"Regarding the settlement of Kupyansk, our troops are already working in the town, according to some reports. In the settlement itself a number of small groups are operating, which are entering Kupyansk and identifying the enemy’s firing points. The so-called reconnaissance in force is underway. <…> Our servicemen have carried out a number of raids deep into the enemy's defense in Kupyansk itself," he said.

The Russian army is thus conducting preparatory activities for a full-scale entry into the city, Marochko added.