UAC delivers new batch of Su-35S fighters

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has delivered to the Defense Ministry another batch of Su-35S fighter jets under the arms procurement order, Rostec said.

"The new fighter jets of generation 4++ have passed a full cycle of factory tests in various operational regimes and flew to the deployment airfield," it said.

Rostec first deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov said Russian pilots praise the jets as the best in the class. They engage a broad range of weapons in all altitudes and speeds and fulfil the most difficult piloting and combat engagement techniques. "The fighter jets display the best flying qualities, excellent characteristics of navigational complexes and sights. The craft fulfil all missions and bring the victory closer," he said.

UAC CEO Vadim Badekha said the corporation works to keep the high pace of the production of fighter jets. "We plan to raise production effectiveness 30% by 2030. It will help produce major volumes under the arms procurement order that will exceed the high figures of last year," he said.

Su-35S (Flanker-E+ by NATO classification) is a deeply upgraded super maneuverable multirole fighter jet of generation 4++ designed with fifth-generation technologies. It is distinguished by a new digital avionic complex, a new radar with passive phased antenna array and increased number of simultaneously tracked and attacked targets, plasma-ignition engines of increased capacity and controllable vectoring. The engines correspond to fifth-generation power plants as they develop supersonic speed without a boost. Su-35S is a deep upgrade of Su-27. It has a reinforced glider and no frontal horizontal fins and brake flap. Braking at landing is done by turning rudders to different sides.